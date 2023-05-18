Gov. Green, others help driver in overturned vehicle on Big Island

Gov. Josh Green helped a driver in an overturned vehicle while en route to a ceremony on Hawaii island this morning.
Green was traveling on Waikoloa Road to attend the Waikoloa Solar + Storage ribbon-cutting ceremony when he and his security detail saw an overturned vehicle sometime before 10 a.m.
Green, an off-duty firefighter and good Samaritans helped the driver exit the vehicle before first responders arrived at the scene.
Waikoloa Solar + Energy is located along Waikoloa Road, approximately 7 1/2 miles from Queen Kaahumanu Highway in South Kohala.
It’s the island’s first and largest solar-plus-storage project that’s expected to help save customers about $5 a month starting next month, according to Hawaiian Electric.
