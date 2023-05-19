Man, 29, charged with attempted murder in Big Island shooting

Prosecutors have charged a 29-year-old man in connection with an alleged shooting that left a 29-year-old man critically injured in Honokaa.

Keola Jedidiah Whitehead-Shibata is expected to make his initial appearance at Hilo District Court today on charges of second-degree attempted murder and two firearm-related offenses.

His bail is set at $1.075 million.

Hamakua patrol officers responded to a reported shooting on Rickard Place off Mamane Street shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival, police located the victim who was conscious and being tended to by a bystander, the Hawaii Police Department said.

The victim suffered injuries to his neck and top of his head. He was taken in critical condition to North Hawaii Community Hospital in Waimea and later flown to The Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu.

A witness at the scene reported that he and the victim were hanging out on Rickard Place when another man identified as Whitefield-Shibata arrived.

Shortly afterward, Whitehead-Shibata became upset with the victim. He allegedly pulled out a handgun and shot him multiple times before he fled on foot.

Officers canvassed the town and arrested Whitehead-Shibata in a wooded campsite area off Lehua Street in Honokaa Wednesday morning, the police department said.

The victim is in stable condition and remains hospitalized at Queen’s.