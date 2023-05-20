comscore Early morning structure fire in Kapaa causes $70,000 damage | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Early morning structure fire in Kapaa causes $70,000 damage

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • COURTESY KAUAI FIRE DEPARTMENT Fire Prevention Bureau inspectors estimated damage to the structure and its contents at roughly $70,000.

KAPAA >> Kauai County firefighters responded to a structure fire early this morning on Kuhio Highway in Kapaa.

Multiple fire units were dispatched shortly after 2:30 a.m. and found a small structure and two vehicles engulfed in flames, according to a news release. Kapaa firefighters were first to arrive and were soon assisted by crews from the Kaiakea, Lihue and Kalaheo fire stations.

Neighboring residents used garden hoses to protect their properties from the spreading flames, and the fire extended to a nearby coconut tree and to the fence line where a utility line was down in the driveway, the release said. Firefighters quickly brought the blaze under control.

Fire Prevention Bureau inspectors estimated damage to the structure and its contents at roughly $70,000. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

