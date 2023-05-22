Bicyclist dies in crash on Big Island

A Kailua-Kona man died after he crashed while riding his bicycle in North Kona Sunday.

The crash occurred on Hinalani Street shortly after 5:15 p.m.

Hawaii island police said a silver Dean Titanium Road bicycle was traveling west on the right shoulder of the roadway when it crashed. The bicyclist, described by police as elderly, was taken to Kona Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police do not believe impairment was a factor. An autopsy is expected to be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash is asked to contact officer Dayson Taniguchi at 808-326-4646 or email dayson.taniguchi@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.