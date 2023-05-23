16-year-old boy charged in fatal Makaha shooting of teen

Prosecutors have charged a 16-year-old boy in connection with Sunday’s fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Makaha.

The teen was charged Monday with second-degree murder and two firearm offenses.

Honolulu police responded to the shooting at Makaha Beach sometime before 12:30 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found the victim had been shot and was unresponsive on the ground.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services also responded and conducted life-saving measures. Police said he was pronounced dead at 1:19 a.m.

Police said the suspect and victim were arguing prior to the shooting. The suspect then fled the scene in a white vehicle.

It appeared the victim and suspect knew one another and that “this was not a random act,” police said.

Several hours after the shooting, Honolulu firefighters responded to a vehicle fire near the end of Waianae Valley Road. Police determined the vehicle, a white Ford Focus, was the vehicle the suspect occupied when he fled the scene.

Officers of the District 8 Crime Reduction Unit arrested the 16-year-old boy in Liliha at about 6:15 p.m. Sunday on suspicion of second-degree murder and firearm offenses.

During the course of the police investigation, detectives discovered a 16-year-old girl drove the suspect to and from the scene at the time of the shooting. Police said an 18-year-old woman and another male suspect were also in the vehicle.

Police arrested the woman Monday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree hindering prosecution. She remains in custody.

Police also arrested the 16-year-old girl on suspicion of first-degree hindering prosecution. She was released pending further investigation.