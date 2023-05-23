16-year-old boy charged in fatal Makaha shooting of teen

Prosecutors have charged a 16-year-old boy in connection with Sunday’s fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Makaha.
The teen was charged Monday with second-degree murder and two firearm offenses.
Honolulu police responded to the shooting at Makaha Beach sometime before 12:30 a.m. Sunday. When officers arrived, they found the victim had been shot and was unresponsive on the ground.
Honolulu Emergency Medical Services also responded and conducted life-saving measures. Police said he was pronounced dead at 1:19 a.m.
Police said the suspect and victim were arguing prior to the shooting. The suspect then fled the scene in a white vehicle.
It appeared the victim and suspect knew one another and that “this was not a random act,” police said.
Several hours after the shooting, Honolulu firefighters responded to a vehicle fire near the end of Waianae Valley Road. Police determined the vehicle, a white Ford Focus, was the vehicle the suspect occupied when he fled the scene.
Officers of the District 8 Crime Reduction Unit arrested the 16-year-old boy in Liliha at about 6:15 p.m. Sunday on suspicion of second-degree murder and firearm offenses.
During the course of the police investigation, detectives discovered a 16-year-old girl drove the suspect to and from the scene at the time of the shooting. Police said an 18-year-old woman and another male suspect were also in the vehicle.
Police arrested the woman Monday afternoon on suspicion of first-degree hindering prosecution. She remains in custody.
Police also arrested the 16-year-old girl on suspicion of first-degree hindering prosecution. She was released pending further investigation.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.