Boater in Hawaii Kai rescued after vessel becomes disabled

A boater who lost engine power on his 19-foot vessel near the Maunalua Bay Boat Ramp this evening was towed back to the ramp by Honolulu Fire Department rescue personnel.

HFD said it received a call about the disabled vessel in the Hawaii Kai area at around 6:30 p.m. today. After arriving on the scene, rescue personnel were able to make visual contact with the boat.

The caller was the boater, who was the vessel’s lone occupant. He said he had lost engine power but was anchored in place about one-quarter mile offshore from the boat ramp so he wouldn’t drift in the water.

HFD’s Rescue 1 boat made contact with the disabled vessel at 7 p.m., rigged it for towing and brought it back to the boat ramp at around 7:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported.