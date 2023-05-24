Police make more arrests in Makaha fatal shooting

Honolulu police arrested another individual for allegedly fatally shooting a 17-year-old boy in Makaha early Sunday.
During the course of a police investigation, police said it was determined a 20-year-old man also shot the victim at Makaha Beach. The suspect also allegedly set a white Ford Focus on fire near the end of Waianae Valley Road several hours after the shooting.
Officers of the District 8 Crime Reduction Unit arrested him at Makaha Beach Tuesday night on suspicion of second-degree murder, first-degree arson and firearm offenses.
Charges are pending. He remains in custody as of this morning.
Prosecutors had charged a 16-year-old boy Monday with second-degree murder and firearm offenses in connection with the fatal shooting.
Police responded to calls of multiple shots being fired at the beach sometime before 12:30 a.m. Sunday.
The 20-year-old man and 16-year-old boy allegedly fled in the Ford Focus driven by a 16-year-old girl. An 18-year-old woman was also in the vehicle at the time.
Police arrested the teenage girl and woman Monday on suspicion of first-degree hindering prosecution. They were released pending further investigation.
