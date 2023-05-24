comscore Hawaii Grown Notebook: Baseball, golf, softball | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Grown | Sports

Hawaii Grown Notebook: Baseball, golf, softball

  • By Billy Hull bhull@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:25 p.m.
  • EMMA PRAVECEK / KANSAS ATHLETICS Mid-Pacific 2022 grad Kodey Shojinaga, above, became the first player in Kansas baseball history to win Big 12 co-Freshman of the Year.

  • COURTESY SACRAMENTO STATE ATHLETICS Baldwin 2022 grad Wehiwa Aloy batted a team-high .376 for Sacramento State and was named WAC Freshman of the Year.

  • COURTESY OREGON TECH ATHLETICS Puakea Milbourne, a Kapolei 2022 graduate and Oregon Tech first baseman, represented Hawaii by displaying the Hawaiian flag. Milbourne has started all 58 games in leading the Owls to the NAIA Softball World Series.

Wehiwa Aloy, Baldwin ’22: The Sacramento State shortstop was named the Western Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year on Monday. Read more

