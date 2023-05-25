3 dead in Japan after attack by man who ‘wanted to kill’

A man armed with a rifle and knife killed a woman and two police officers and injured another person on Thursday in the central Japanese city of Nakano before fleeing and shutting himself inside a home, the police said.

It was an astonishing burst of violence in Japan, where gun-related homicides and other gun incidents are rare. Laws governing the purchase and ownership of firearms in Japan are among the strictest in the world.

The attacker, who reportedly told a witness he “wanted to kill,” stabbed the woman before opening fire on police officers arriving on the scene. The fourth victim, a man, was in critical condition, Japan’s public broadcaster NHK said.

Official details were scant in the immediate aftermath, but the police said that the suspect had not been detained as of late Thursday evening after retreating into a house close to the city center. The home belonged to a local elected official, whom NHK identified as the suspect’s mother. The police confirmed late Thursday that two women had escaped from the house.

About 60 nearby residents were evacuated to a local junior high school, according to local media, and authorities warned others to stay indoors.

A witness to the attack told NHK that he was working in a field when a young woman ran toward him, pleading for help as a man wearing camouflage, a hat and mask chased after her. The man then stabbed her in the back, causing her to fall down, and then stabbed her again in the chest.

“I asked him, ‘Why you are doing this?’” the witness told the broadcaster. “He answered, ‘I killed her because I wanted to kill.’”

The suspect left the scene but returned with a rifle after two police officers arrived in response to the stabbing, the witness said. Holding the muzzle against the window of the police car, the suspect shot twice and fled the scene again.

In all of 2022, just nine gun-related incidents were reported in Japan, which has a population of 125 million people, according to the National Police Agency. Four people died from gun crime in that period.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.