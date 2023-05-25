comscore 3 dead in Japan after attack by man who ‘wanted to kill’ | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

3 dead in Japan after attack by man who ‘wanted to kill’

  • By Isabella Kwai and Hisako Ueno / New York Times
  • Today
  • Updated 1:24 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

  • VIDEO BY AP

    A suspect was holed up inside a building after three people including two police officers were killed in Nagano in central Japan on Thursday.

  • KYODO NEWS VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS Police officers stand guard on a street leading to a building where a man is holed up in Nakano, central Japan, Thursday. A masked man carrying a rifle and a knife was holed up in a building, Thursday in Nakano, a city of Nagano prefecture. Multiple people were injured, one of whom later died, police said.

    KYODO NEWS VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Police officers stand guard on a street leading to a building where a man is holed up in Nakano, central Japan, Thursday. A masked man carrying a rifle and a knife was holed up in a building, Thursday in Nakano, a city of Nagano prefecture. Multiple people were injured, one of whom later died, police said.

A man armed with a rifle and knife killed a woman and two police officers and injured another person on Thursday in the central Japanese city of Nakano before fleeing and shutting himself inside a home, the police said.

It was an astonishing burst of violence in Japan, where gun-related homicides and other gun incidents are rare. Laws governing the purchase and ownership of firearms in Japan are among the strictest in the world.

The attacker, who reportedly told a witness he “wanted to kill,” stabbed the woman before opening fire on police officers arriving on the scene. The fourth victim, a man, was in critical condition, Japan’s public broadcaster NHK said.

Official details were scant in the immediate aftermath, but the police said that the suspect had not been detained as of late Thursday evening after retreating into a house close to the city center. The home belonged to a local elected official, whom NHK identified as the suspect’s mother. The police confirmed late Thursday that two women had escaped from the house.

About 60 nearby residents were evacuated to a local junior high school, according to local media, and authorities warned others to stay indoors.

A witness to the attack told NHK that he was working in a field when a young woman ran toward him, pleading for help as a man wearing camouflage, a hat and mask chased after her. The man then stabbed her in the back, causing her to fall down, and then stabbed her again in the chest.

“I asked him, ‘Why you are doing this?’” the witness told the broadcaster. “He answered, ‘I killed her because I wanted to kill.’”

The suspect left the scene but returned with a rifle after two police officers arrived in response to the stabbing, the witness said. Holding the muzzle against the window of the police car, the suspect shot twice and fled the scene again.

In all of 2022, just nine gun-related incidents were reported in Japan, which has a population of 125 million people, according to the National Police Agency. Four people died from gun crime in that period.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.

Comments (1)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Hawaii could see above-average hurricane season

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up