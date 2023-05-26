5 injured when boat runs aground off Big Island

Five people sustained injuries after a boat ran aground off the entrance of Honokohau Harbor on Hawaii island Thursday.

Six units with more than 10 firefighters responded to a boat with six people on board that ran aground about 100 yards south of the harbor entrance at about 10:10 p.m.

Hawaii island police and the U.S. Coast Guard also responded.

The Hawaii County Fire Department said five of the six people on board the boat sustained injuries. The vessel also sustained substantial front hull damage but still had engine power.

A fire rescue boat directed the vessel into the harbor where the injured boaters were taken to Kona Hospital for treatment.