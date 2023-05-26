HFD rescues injured hiker on Pali Notches Trail

An hiker who injured her lower back on the Pali Notches Trail in Nuuanu was rescued this afternoon, the Honolulu Fire Department reported.

The 22-year-old woman was hiking with three other hikers when she became injured and couldn’t leave the trail on her own, HFD said. The department received a 911 call about the hiker at around 5:30 p.m. and arrived a few minutes later to establish command and secure a landing zone at the Nuuanu Pumping Station for its Air 1 helicopter.

Rescue personnel were inserted at the hiker’s location at around 6:10 p.m. and later flew her to the landing zone via Air 1. Care was then transferred to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services just before 6:30 p.m.

The other hikers walked off the trail on their own.