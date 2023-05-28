Las Vegas Advisor: Cannabis-friendly hotel opens in Vegas

Lexi, Las Vegas’ first cannabis-friendly hotel, has opened. Located off West Sahara Avenue a mile west of the Strip, the former Artisan Hotel has gone through a $3-plus million renovation of all its hotel rooms, along with the lobby, bar, lounge and (toptional) pool.

Whereas purchasing marijuana is legal in Las Vegas, use is prohibited in most hotels and public places. That’s not the case at Lexi, where consumption is permitted in all fourth-floor rooms, which are ventilated by a state-of-the-art air-filtration system.

Lexi is a nongambling hotel, a necessity given that Nevada casinos are disallowed from having any relationship with marijuana.

Bill for the ball: Sphere Entertainment has announced a new higher number for the total construction cost of the MSG Sphere, which is now coming in at $2.3 billion. That’s a nearly 5% hike from the previous cap of $2.18 billion. The giant ball-shaped entertainment venue is scheduled to open in September with a concert series featuring U2.

Plaza bar: Carousel, the round outdoor bar featuring a merry-go-round theme under the dome in the porte cochere of downtown’s Plaza, has opened. Carousel is part of a larger upgrade at the Plaza that includes Pinkbox Donuts, a smoke-free casino annex and an outdoor patio attached to Oscar’s Steakhouse on the second floor. The official grand opening for Carousel and Pinkbox will be June 10.

Dolphins’ exit: After many years, the last of the dolphins that were housed at the Mirage in Siegfried & Roy’s Secret Garden and Dolphin Habitat have been relocated to a new home in the U.S. Virgin Islands. The habitat was closed as part of the casino’s conversion to the Hard Rock.

Question: What are Station Charms?

Answer: They’re digital awards that you earn while playing slots and video poker at Station Casinos properties. Station is banking on customers seeing the charms as valuable status symbols, given that they’re not redeemable for cash or amenities.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.