The nominations of attorney Lauren Akitake, Global Resiliency Hub CEO Alapaki Nahale-a and, in the marquee spot, former Gov. Neil Abercrombie, were widely anticipated to fill three slots on the University of Hawaii Board of Regents.

They will serve in an interim basis until confirmation by the state Senate. Abercrombie perhaps can lean on his years in the chamber to avoid a repeat of this session’s contentious confirmation hearings. Or not. However they navigate this, let’s hope for more progress, less drama.