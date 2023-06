Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

From the beginning, Taryn Irimata was incredible. She began her freshman season with a 9-0 record in the circle, posting a minuscule 1.41 ERA with 61 strikeouts and only 11 walks in 492⁄3 innings.

Campbell’s nonconference slate in 2020 was stocked with powerhouse teams. Irimata’s nearly unhittable screwball and pinpoint fastball carried into the regular season, when she went 2-1 in the rugged OIA West with a 1.57 ERA, 19 strikeouts and seven walks in 22 1/3 innings.

By mid-March, the. COVID-19 pandemic put an end to what could have become one of the all-time freshman seasons by a Hawaii high school pitcher.

Despite the restrictions, colleges were interested in the right-hander, who played for Easton Preps going into her first year of high school. At a summer combine in California, four college coaches got in touch with Irimata’s family. Most of the time, it was a consistent schedule of workouts. Lifting weights at home and lots of running. Even then, with prep sports in Hawaii severely restricted compared to the mainland, Irimata had hope and gratitude.

“My mom (Andrea) gave up a lot to help us and take care of us. For a while, she wouldn’t really exercise because she didn’t have time to, but because of quarantine, she’s been exercising,” Irimata said in the summer of ’20.

The ’21 season was abbreviated with no playoffs and, again, no state tournament.

In 47 innings, Irimata was 3-1 with a 2.83 ERA, a whopping 73 strikeouts and 14 walks.

Campbell’s young roster began to thrive in ’22. Irimata was the focal point with a 7-1 mark and 1.39 ERA during the regular season, playoffs and state tourney. She struck out 140 batters, with just 16 walks in 752⁄3 innings.

As a senior, she powered the Lady Sabers to the state championship, going 15-0 with a 1.37 ERA in OIA and state-tournament play. She had 124 strikeouts and 10 walks in 97 innings. She finished her career 27-6 with 356 strikeouts and a mere 47 walks in 242 innings pitched in OIA and state-tourney play.

Counting nonconference (preseason games) from her freshman, junior and senior seasons, Irimata likely has another 25-30 wins and an additional 200-250 strikeouts.

Yet, Irimata didn’t expect to be inducted into the Hawaii Hall of Honor.

“I was super surprised because I knew only 12 out of over 50 applicants were chosen, but I felt very honored to be one of the 12, let alone one of the two one-sport athletes,” she said. “It is just an amazing feeling knowing I could be recognized with some of the top student-athletes in the state.”

Planning and execution have been part of Campbell’s approach for years under coach Shag Hermosura. Their group of seniors peaked this spring after consistent development from the start, even with the pandemic.

Irimata was happy and relieved about bringing Campbell it’s first state softball title since 2017.

“It was something we wanted since middle school, and to win it felt like a dream come true,” she said. “Also, because every game we played in states, we won by just one run. But the championship game, especially, was like no other.”

Irimata trusted her defense, as usual, pitching to contact. The Sabers trailed Kamehameha early on, but Cairah Curran’s solo blast in the top of the seventh inning gave them the lead. Irimata closed the door in the bottom of the seventh.

The night before, Campbell eked out a semifinal win over ‘Iolani.

“It was a back-and-forth game just like last year when we played them in the quarterfinals, except this time we won,” Irimata said. “It was just an amazing feeling.”

Balancing fire and ice has worked for Irimata.

“When I was younger, I have always dreamt of playing at the collegiate level, especially going to the Division I level. I always had to remind myself that even on the days I didn’t want to, I had to. And to the people who never believed in me, it was kind of just like a statement to prove them wrong,” she said.

Like the class of ’23’s other softball inductee, Milan Ah Yat, Irimata spent some of her formative years playing baseball rather than softball. She also played soccer, but simplified her life by sticking with softball in high school.

“I don’t think I would do anything differently. I believe that everything happens for a reason, and along that journey I really had to learn how to trust the process. I remember when I broke my collarbone, I was upset and I felt like giving up, but it brought me to a new path. That’s where I found pitching,” Irimata said.

She also found a way to accentuate her strengths and weaknesses.

“I’m strong-minded. Being able to be mentally strong brought me to where I am today and has gotten me out of tough situations, especially in the circle. I was able to get out of jams and pick myself up after getting hit or even if we were losing,” Irimata said.

“I used to be nervous or have anxiety before games. No matter who we played, I would always get nervous before games. I felt I couldn’t have off games and I felt like I always needed to be perfect. But I then learned that I don’t need to prove anyone wrong, but prove myself right. That really helped me get through it.”

The slender young freshman transformed into a powerful, even muscular pitcher on her way to the Mountain West Conference.

I would like to shout-out my family, especially my mom and grandma; my teammates for always having my back; my coaches, especially Coach Kimo (Nakoa) and Coach Shag. And the man above. All glory to God,” Irimata said.

Nakoa coached the Hustlers, Mutants and Easton Preps club teams that Irimata pitched for.

It may be another generation before Campbell has an ace quite like her.

“Without the hard work and dedication, I would not be here where I am today. That has played a big role in my softball career. I dreamt big and the journey I’ve been on was crazy,” Irimata said. “It wasn’t always easy, but I pushed through.”

