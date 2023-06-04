Las Vegas Advisor: High rollers go for gold in World Series of Poker

The 54th World Series of Poker is underway, and for the second year it is being held on the Strip, this time officially at Horseshoe Las Vegas (the hotel was still Bally’s when the tournament was held there last year) and Paris. This year boasts the tournament’s biggest-ever capacity — 608 tables in more than 200,000 square feet of convention space — with 95 bracelet events.

The most expensive buy-in is $250,000 for the “Super High Roller” on June 16; the least expensive is $300 for the “Gladiators of Poker” on Wednesday. The prestigious $50,000 buy-in “Poker Players Championship” is June 18, and the $10,000 buy-in Main Event begins July 3 and runs straight through with the World Champion crowned on July 17.

Viewing of all tournaments is free and open to the public.

Alternative poker: Also back are the alternative tournaments that run at other casinos seeking to take advantage of the influx of players. The four coinciding tournaments this year are being held at the Venetian, Wynn, Golden Nugget and Orleans.

Dog deal: The Downtown Grand has debuted a hot dog cart with one of the best deals in town — a dog and a beer for $2. The dog (Nathan’s) and beer (Pabst Blue Ribbon) come in tandem, meaning the dogs aren’t sold alone. The cart operates in the casino daily from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Big hit: An Ultimate Texas Hold’em player hit the Millionaire Progressive at the Venetian for $2,699,320. It was the biggest Millionaire Progressive jackpot ever.

Question: What are the odds on the Vegas Golden Knights winning the Stanley Cup?

Answer: Las Vegas’ NHL team is in the Stanley Cup finals for the second time since it got there in its inaugural year, 2018. The team is a -135 favorite over the Florida Panthers to win the Cup, which means you have to bet $135 to win $100.

For more information about current Las Vegas shows, buffets, coupons, and good deals, go to LasVegasAdvisor.com.