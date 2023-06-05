Vital Statistics: May 26-June 1, 2023

Marriage licenses and birth certificates

Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.

MARRIAGES

Filed on Oahu, May 26-June 1

>> Kawena Bautista and Mia Camille Shunli Harrie

>> Nicholas Joel Bluhm and Jani Anne Sibucao Agoo

>> Aleksandr Bochkarev and Irina Zherebtsova

>> Julia Rosetta Bolster and Zachary David Keene

>> Jeffrey Gerald Carpenter and Shannon Lee Burgess

>> Fernando Carrera-Carrera and Yolanda Esther Alcocer Lastra

>> Sally Cornejo Casintahan and Tony Malubay

>> Kimberly Michelle Catahan and Brandon Lee Isao Low

>> Bong Abrio Cendana and Mary Kay Estrada Cereno

>> Derek Allen Kin Ming Ching and Tricia Masayo Matsukawa

>> Chrysantha Beitzel Davis and Ethan Laurence Hebberd

>> Marie Kealohaaina Edwards and Blazen Noah Makanakeakua Calma

>> Christopher Flores and Sofilu Junco

>> Michael Ryan Herrera and Megan Alexandra Camacho

>> Steven Herrera and Katherine Anne Martinez

>> Laura Christine Hickey and William Alexander Hamson

>> Mei Han Alison Ho and Augustus Chung-Wei Chan

>> Ryan Ikaika Ho and Makenzie Louise Kauffman

>> Russell Howard Jurney and Meriam Gay Valendez Bautista

>> Nicole Kaczmarek and Erik Oswald

>> Madison Lynn Kane and Jack Leigh Burleigh

>> Lauren Grace Kohatsu and Heejae Jung

>> Ye Ji Lim and Griffin John Molenaar

>> Zachery Daniel Milian Macdonald and Bobbi Jo Carpenter

>> Salem Christie Millerchen and Russell Anthony Ross Viskovich

>> Timothy Patrick Morahan and Lauren Michelle Vassallo

>> Holly Catherine Morin and Zachary David Duguay

>> Marcy Anne Myrick and William Eugene Albright

>> Kyle Dean Nalley and Madelyn Faye Gagliardi

>> Stone Kekoa Needham and Carly Pualani Thomas

>> Anna Belinda Her­rera Perez and Nicholas William Wong

>> Megan Sue Peter­sen and Zane Bluford Fishburn

>> Sammy Joseph Pinner and Soundra Dee Vaughn

>> Brooke Marie Rousseau Riley and Jerin Leslie Lee Linderman

>> Rosalie Glynn Roberts and Ryley David Snyder

>> Paola Florisel Ruiz Velasco Balmacida and Enrique Leonel Hernandez Estrada

>> Lukas Ryan Smith and Kristen Marie Patenaude

>> Maua Henry Tapaitau and Celesta Reniera Iu William Tutaki

>> Brittanie Nicole Tijerina and Aditya Rai

>> Shael Robin Truchon and Randy James Pollreis

>> Kimbery Kay Tyler and Mark Anthony Odom

>> Joseph William Vallie and Elsa Eileen George

>> Colen Michael James Walsh and Jessica Betty Florence Sinden

>> Linsey Marie Weaver and Matthew James Leidel

>> Relynda Asukar Weires and Bryan Bradley

>> Rachel Diane White and Damien Luke Smith

BIRTHS

Filed on Oahu, May 26-June 1

>> Kaiunawel Edward Barnes

>> Niusolifonoaatipulualeota Naseri Precious Manuma Baughn

>> Renslie Rose Budiao Castillo

>> Luke Grant Christensen

>> Jayna Leia Thongdonkradueang Empleo

>> Raider Jack Mettao

>> Isla Jade Pajot

>> Darryl Anthony Kealohapau‘ole Keliiaa Remigio

>> Dana Leonidas-John He‘ano‘ikukuimaikalani Kamakea-Paitaka Isidro Sanchez

>> Aven Benedict Tang

>> Lelianne Cleo-Jade Underwood

>> Nathan Christopher Wells