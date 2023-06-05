Vital Statistics: May 26-June 1, 2023

Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, May 26-June 1
>> Kawena Bautista and Mia Camille Shunli Harrie
>> Nicholas Joel Bluhm and Jani Anne Sibucao Agoo
>> Aleksandr Bochkarev and Irina Zherebtsova
>> Julia Rosetta Bolster and Zachary David Keene
>> Jeffrey Gerald Carpenter and Shannon Lee Burgess
>> Fernando Carrera-Carrera and Yolanda Esther Alcocer Lastra
>> Sally Cornejo Casintahan and Tony Malubay
>> Kimberly Michelle Catahan and Brandon Lee Isao Low
>> Bong Abrio Cendana and Mary Kay Estrada Cereno
>> Derek Allen Kin Ming Ching and Tricia Masayo Matsukawa
>> Chrysantha Beitzel Davis and Ethan Laurence Hebberd
>> Marie Kealohaaina Edwards and Blazen Noah Makanakeakua Calma
>> Christopher Flores and Sofilu Junco
>> Michael Ryan Herrera and Megan Alexandra Camacho
>> Steven Herrera and Katherine Anne Martinez
>> Laura Christine Hickey and William Alexander Hamson
>> Mei Han Alison Ho and Augustus Chung-Wei Chan
>> Ryan Ikaika Ho and Makenzie Louise Kauffman
>> Russell Howard Jurney and Meriam Gay Valendez Bautista
>> Nicole Kaczmarek and Erik Oswald
>> Madison Lynn Kane and Jack Leigh Burleigh
>> Lauren Grace Kohatsu and Heejae Jung
>> Ye Ji Lim and Griffin John Molenaar
>> Zachery Daniel Milian Macdonald and Bobbi Jo Carpenter
>> Salem Christie Millerchen and Russell Anthony Ross Viskovich
>> Timothy Patrick Morahan and Lauren Michelle Vassallo
>> Holly Catherine Morin and Zachary David Duguay
>> Marcy Anne Myrick and William Eugene Albright
>> Kyle Dean Nalley and Madelyn Faye Gagliardi
>> Stone Kekoa Needham and Carly Pualani Thomas
>> Anna Belinda Herrera Perez and Nicholas William Wong
>> Megan Sue Petersen and Zane Bluford Fishburn
>> Sammy Joseph Pinner and Soundra Dee Vaughn
>> Brooke Marie Rousseau Riley and Jerin Leslie Lee Linderman
>> Rosalie Glynn Roberts and Ryley David Snyder
>> Paola Florisel Ruiz Velasco Balmacida and Enrique Leonel Hernandez Estrada
>> Lukas Ryan Smith and Kristen Marie Patenaude
>> Maua Henry Tapaitau and Celesta Reniera Iu William Tutaki
>> Brittanie Nicole Tijerina and Aditya Rai
>> Shael Robin Truchon and Randy James Pollreis
>> Kimbery Kay Tyler and Mark Anthony Odom
>> Joseph William Vallie and Elsa Eileen George
>> Colen Michael James Walsh and Jessica Betty Florence Sinden
>> Linsey Marie Weaver and Matthew James Leidel
>> Relynda Asukar Weires and Bryan Bradley
>> Rachel Diane White and Damien Luke Smith
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, May 26-June 1
>> Kaiunawel Edward Barnes
>> Niusolifonoaatipulualeota Naseri Precious Manuma Baughn
>> Renslie Rose Budiao Castillo
>> Luke Grant Christensen
>> Jayna Leia Thongdonkradueang Empleo
>> Raider Jack Mettao
>> Isla Jade Pajot
>> Darryl Anthony Kealohapau‘ole Keliiaa Remigio
>> Dana Leonidas-John He‘ano‘ikukuimaikalani Kamakea-Paitaka Isidro Sanchez
>> Aven Benedict Tang
>> Lelianne Cleo-Jade Underwood
>> Nathan Christopher Wells
