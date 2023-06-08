Kilauea advisories lowered as eruption continues in crater

Hawaiian Volcano Observatory scientists lowered the advisory levels for Kilauea volcano this morning, a day after the summit eruption resumed following a three-month pause.

”HVO is lowering Kilauea’s volcano alert level from warning to watch because the initial high effusion rates have declined, and no infrastructure is threatened,” scientists said in a news release today. “Associated hazards are confined to the closed area established by Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.”

In addition, HVO also lowered Kilauea’s aviation advisory code from red to orange “because there is currently no threat of significant volcanic ash emission into the atmosphere outside of the hazardous closed area within” the park.

”The eruption plume continues to rise to the base of the inversion level at about 8,000-10,000 feet above sea level as it did yesterday,” officials said in the advisory. “The plume is largely composed of sulfur dioxide gas and minor volcanic particles, but in lower concentrations due to the drop in effusion rate.”

The eruption began at 4:44 a.m. Wednesday within Halemaumau crater and is attracting thousands of sight-seers to the park.

Scientists said today that the summit eruption is expected to continue and remain confined to crater. “HVO does not see any indication of activity migrating elsewhere on Kilauea volcano and expects the eruption to remain confined to the summit region,” they said.