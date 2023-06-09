Kalakaua Avenue to undergo 9-month rehabilitation project

Waikiki’s main thoroughfare, Kalakaua Avenue, is due for a major road rehabilitation project starting next Thursday, according to city officials.

The project will last for about nine months along Kalakaua Avenue — from Olohana Street to Monsarrat Avenue, and from Dillingham Fountain to Poni Moi Road.

Work hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

In addition to repaving, the project will reconstruct concrete curbs and gutters; adjust manhole covers and utility boxes to surrounding grade levels; and install vehicle detector loops.

The contractor will not be working on the entire project area at once, but in smaller phases to help reduce impacts to the public and facilitate traffic movement as much as possible, officials said, and will coordinate deliveries and trash collection for businesses and residents.

A week before upcoming construction work, “No Parking” signs will be posted on affected roadways. Vehicles will be towed at the owner’s expense.

“The public should anticipate detours, lane and road closure delays and allow extra travel time while navigating in the area,” said the city in a news release, urging all to observe posted signs and special duty officers. “Every effort will be made to complete this essential work as quickly and with as little inconvenience to the community as possible.”

“Please be advised that new asphalt is hot, black and tacky; walking or driving through uncured pavement can result in serious burns or tracking marks onto driveways/sidewalks,” officials warned. “Therefore, the contractor may delay access through hazardous construction areas during work hours for the safety and protection of the public.”