3 displaced after Kauai house fire

Three people were displaced following a Friday evening structure fire in Kalaheo, the Kauai Fire Department reported.
At around 8 p.m., KFD personnel were dispatched to a residence on Puuwai Road after receiving reports of a house fire. Firefighters arrived at the scene and found a single-story residence fully engulfed in flames.
KFD was able to bring the fire under control and fully extinguish it at around 11:30 p.m. Fire inspectors estimated the damage to the structure and its contents to be roughly $500,000.
While no occupants were inside the residence or around the scene at the time of the fire, three people were believed to be displaced.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
