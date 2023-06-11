No tsunami warning after strong quake rattles northern Japan

TOKYO >> A magnitude 6.2 earthquake shook Japan’s northernmost main island of Hokkaido on Sunday, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
No tsunami warning was issued. There were no reports of problems at the nuclear plants in the area, or of disruptions to power supply or bullet trains running in northern Japan.
The quake, which hit at 6:55 p.m, was 140 kilometers (87 miles) deep and struck the southwestern part of Hokkaido, according to the Japanese Meteorological Agency.
It shook much of the island, including the cities of Chitose and Atsumacho, the agency said.
Parts of northern Honshu, the nation’s biggest island where Tokyo is located, were also rattled. Tokyo was not affected.
Japan is one of the world’s most earthquake-prone nations.
