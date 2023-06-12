Motorcyclist plunges 40 feet off cliff on Kalanianaole Highway

A motorcyclist plunged about 40 feet off the cliff from Kalanianaole Highway near Hawaii Kai and was taken to a trauma hospital in critical condition tonight, according to Emergency Medical Services.
EMS said the man was approximately 25 and that the accident occurred about 8:30 p.m. Paramedics treated the patient for multiple injuries.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.