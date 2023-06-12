comscore Motorcyclist plunges 40 feet off cliff on Kalanianaole Highway | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Motorcyclist plunges 40 feet off cliff on Kalanianaole Highway

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
    Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

A motorcyclist plunged about 40 feet off the cliff from Kalanianaole Highway near Hawaii Kai and was taken to a trauma hospital in critical condition tonight, according to Emergency Medical Services.

EMS said the man was approximately 25 and that the accident occurred about 8:30 p.m. Paramedics treated the patient for multiple injuries.

