Windward Mall Target set to open next month

The new Target store at Windward Mall in Kaneohe is set to open next month, with a grand opening celebration planned for July 16.

A Target spokesperson confirmed that Target’s ninth store in Hawaii, measuring about 128,000 square feet, is nearing completion for its opening in the former Sears space. Sears closed its doors at the mall in 2019.

Windward Mall announced in October 2021 that Target would be a new anchor, saying it was excited to bring new offerings to the Kaneohe community.

On Oahu, Target also has stores at Ala Moana, Salt Lake, Kapolei and Kailua.

The Target store in Kaneohe is hiring for numerous positions, including cashiers, front-of-store attendants, cart attendants, Starbucks baristas and human resources experts.

The mall at 46-056 Kamehameha Highway is owned by Kamehameha Schools and managed by JLL, and anchored by Macy’s, Regal Cinemas and Ross Dress for Less, along with more than 100 boutiques and eateries.