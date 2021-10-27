Target slated to open in former Sears space at Windward Mall

Windward Mall this afternoon announced that Target will be the new anchor tenant of the former Sears space.

The planned, two-level store will measure about 128,000 square feet following renovation of the space at the Kaneohe mall. Sears closed its doors in 2019.

“We are excited to welcome Target to Kaneohe and to bring new offerings to our community,” said Cesar Topacio, vice president and senior general manager of Windward Mall in a news release. “Target has been greatly anticipated within our Kaneohe community, and we are eager to get started on the building renovation.”

Target just opened its eighth store in Hawaii at Kukui Grove Center on Kauai last week.

At the time, a Target spokeswoman could not confirm it was opening a store at Windward Mall, but said the Minneapolis-based company was pursuing the opportunity. The opening of a new Target store at the mall had been anticipated for some time after Target applied for a city building permit over the summer to demolish the interior of the former Sears store.

The mall at 46-056 Kamehameha Highway is owned by Kamehameha Schools and managed by JLL, and anchored by Macy’s, Regal Cinemas, Ross Dress for Less along with more than 100 boutiques and eateries.

No completion or opening date was announced.

“As land stewards within the Heeia ahupuaa, we have worked to make Windward Mall a vibrant gathering space, and integral part of this community,” said Haunani Fujimoto, Kamehameha Schools commercial real estate director of leasing in the news release. “For the last 40 years, the center has been serving our families, residents, and visitors with variety, convenience, and value. The addition of Target to the mall is in response to local shoppers who expressed the need for a national retailer nearby that offers quality household essentials.”