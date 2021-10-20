Target opens 8th Hawaii store at Kukui Grove Center on Kauai

Target has opened the doors to its first store on the island of Kauai, with an official grand opening scheduled for this Sunday.

The 122,000-square-foot store at Kukui Grove Center at 4303 Nawiliwili Road in Lihue is Target’s eighth in Hawaii. Property managers announced Target had signed a lease for the former Kmart space last fall.

It will offer apparel and accessories for the whole family, including an Aloha Shop, along with home decor, health and beauty products, beverages, and groceries, along with a Starbucks, and soon, a CVS Pharmacy within the store.

Drive-up and pickup services will also be available at the Kauai store, which will be open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays to Saturdays, and from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.

Kukui Grove Center is an open-air center currently home to Macy’s, Ross, Longs Drugs, and Times Supermarket, along with dozens of shops, restaurants, banks and services. Kmart closed its Kauai store, its last one to close in Hawaii, in September 2018.

The retailer based in Minneapolis, Minn., expects the Kauai store to create about 170 new jobs, and is currently accepting applications for positions in human resources, security, and seasonal cashiers and store attendants.

Statewide, Target employs more than 2,800 in Hawaii.

Target, which operates more than 1,920 Target stores nationwide, says it is on track to open more than 30 new stores this year.