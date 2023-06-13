Simple ingredients make tasty wrappers

Hong Kong-style wonton wrappers are distinguished by their small square shape, thinness and the addition of eggs to a flour-based dough. The eggs yield a richer, more supple dough, which helps it roll into nearly paper-thin sheets. After they’re wrapped into wontons and cooked, they taste like a delicate noodle, allowing the flavors of the filling to shine. Premade wrappers are sold in the refrigerated section of Chinese and other markets, and those options work great. But if they’re not available nearby, they can be made at home with basic pantry ingredients. A pasta machine makes it easy to roll the dough, but rolling by hand works, too.

Wonton Wrappers

Ingredients:

• 2 cups/260 grams all-purpose flour

• 1/2 teaspoon fine sea or table salt

• 2 large eggs, at room temperature

• 2 tablespoons warm water

• Cornstarch, for dusting

Directions:

Mix the flour and salt on a clean work surface or in a large bowl using chopsticks or a fork. Mound the mixture, then form a well in the center. Break the eggs into the well and beat lightly until swirled yellow. Add the water and beat to incorporate, then gradually draw in the flour from the edges of the well while mixing gently.

Once all of the flour has been mixed with the wet ingredients, gather the shaggy dough and stray dry bits with your hands and knead together. Continue kneading until smooth, evenly yellow and slightly elastic, 8 to 10 minutes. The dough should hold together but not be sticky. Divide the dough evenly in half and pat each half into a rectangle.

Loosely wrap each piece of dough in plastic wrap and let stand for 1 hour at room temperature. This will help the dough relax and make it easier to roll.

If you have a pasta roller, press one piece of dough flat, then pass it through each setting of the roller twice, from the widest to the narrowest setting, to create a rectangle 5 to 6 inches wide and 39 to 40 inches long. If you don’t have a pasta roller, flatten a piece of dough and roll with a pin on a clean, unfloured surface. In both cases, the dough shouldn’t be at all sticky, but if it is, very lightly dust it with cornstarch. If the dough keeps springing back, let it rest for 5 to 10 minutes before rolling again and very gently stretch it with your hands as well. You want it to be as thin as possible without tearing.

Using a ruler and pizza wheel or sharp knife, cut the rectangle into 26 to 30 (3-inch) squares by cutting it in half lengthwise, then crosswise into 13 to 15 even pieces. Very lightly dust the wrappers with cornstarch, then stack and cover loosely with plastic wrap. Repeat with the other piece of dough. The wrappers are best if used right away to form wontons, but they can be stored wrapped in plastic wrap, then placed in an airtight container and refrigerated for up to 2 days.

Total time: 1 hour, plus 1 hour’s resting, makes about 58 (3-inch) wrappers.