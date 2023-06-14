Deep, 6.2 magnitude earthquake shakes part of Philippines

MANILA, Philippines >> A deep earthquake has shaken part of the Philippines, southwest of the capital.
The 6.2 magnitude earthquake Thursday morning was near Hukay and about 120 kilometers (75 miles) below the surface, the U.S. Geological Survey said.
Deep quakes are often widely felt but with less potential to cause major damage. Hukay is about 140 kilometers (87 miles) from Manila.
No other information was immediately available.
