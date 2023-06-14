H-3 collision sends 2 men to hospital

A two-car collision on the H-3 freeway early this morning sent two men to the hospital, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to a call at about 4:30 a.m. for the crash, which occurred on H-3 westbound near the Likelike Highway on-ramp. EMS said the injured men were estimated to be in their 20s.

Paramedics stabilized and treated both patients and took them to trauma hospitals in serious condition.

Police are investigating the incident.