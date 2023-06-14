Man, 37, injured in Waikiki assault

A 37-year-old man is in serious condition after he sustained “knife wounds” to his arm in Waikiki this afternoon.
The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said the man was injured in a reported assault in the area of 444 Niu St. at around 5 p.m.
Paramedics provided life-saving treatment for the man and transported him in serious condition to a trauma hospital.
