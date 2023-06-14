Young Hawaiian monk seal found dead on Oahu

Another endangered Hawaiian monk seal has been found dead on Oahu, according to federal wildlife officials.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said a young, female monk seal, identified as RS48 and known to many as Ho‘omau Lehua, was found dead on Monday on Oahu’s North Shore. She was just under four months old.

NOAA said a post-mortem exam will be conducted to determine the cause of her death, which remains unknown at this time.

The discovery of Ho‘omau Lehua’s death occurred three months after another seal, Malama, was found dead at Ohikilolo on Oahu’s west side on March 12.

A post-mortem exam revealed that Malama died of blunt force trauma suspected to be an intentional killing, and NOAA’s Office of Law Enforcement is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to successful prosecution.

NOAA said Ho‘omau Lehua was born Feb. 23 to a seal known as Lei Ola, or RH48.

With only about 1,500 left in the wild, Hawaiian monk seals are one of the most endangered seal species in the world, protected by state and federal laws.

Anyone with information should contact the NOAA Enforcement hotline at 800-853-1964.