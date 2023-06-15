HFD airlifts 2 hikers in separate Hawaii Kai incidents

The Honolulu Fire Department had a busy morning rescuing hikers in distress from Oahu’s east side today.

At about 7 a.m., HFD received a 911 call for an injured hiker at Koko Crater Stairs in Hawaii Kai.

A 23-year-old man reportedly suffered an injury while hiking up the stairs and was unable to descend the trail on his own. Five units with 16 personnel responded.

The unit on foot located the hiker on the trail and provided basic life support after a medical assessment. HFD’s Air 1 helicopter transported him to a nearby landing zone, where care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services at 7;50 a.m.

At 10:47 a.m., firefighters received a call for a lost female hiker off of Kuliouou Ridge Trail in Hawaii Kai.

Five units with 16 personnel responded, with some ascending the trail on foot and others secured a nearby landing zone. Firefighters were able to locate the lost hiker, who had no injuries.

HFD airlifted hear to a nearby landing zone at 11:37 a.m., where she declined medical attention.