HFD airlifts 2 hikers in separate Hawaii Kai incidents

The Honolulu Fire Department had a busy morning rescuing hikers in distress from Oahu’s east side today.
At about 7 a.m., HFD received a 911 call for an injured hiker at Koko Crater Stairs in Hawaii Kai.
A 23-year-old man reportedly suffered an injury while hiking up the stairs and was unable to descend the trail on his own. Five units with 16 personnel responded.
The unit on foot located the hiker on the trail and provided basic life support after a medical assessment. HFD’s Air 1 helicopter transported him to a nearby landing zone, where care was transferred to Emergency Medical Services at 7;50 a.m.
At 10:47 a.m., firefighters received a call for a lost female hiker off of Kuliouou Ridge Trail in Hawaii Kai.
Five units with 16 personnel responded, with some ascending the trail on foot and others secured a nearby landing zone. Firefighters were able to locate the lost hiker, who had no injuries.
HFD airlifted hear to a nearby landing zone at 11:37 a.m., where she declined medical attention.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.