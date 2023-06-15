comscore Magnitude 7.2 quake strikes off Tonga; no tsunami threat to Hawaii | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

Magnitude 7.2 quake strikes off Tonga; no tsunami threat to Hawaii

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • U.S. GEOLOGICAL SURVEY A major earthquake struck southwest of Tonga but does not pose a tsunami threat to Hawaii.

    U.S. GEOLOGICAL SURVEY

    A major earthquake struck southwest of Tonga but does not pose a tsunami threat to Hawaii.

A major earthquake struck southwest of Tonga but does not pose a tsunami threat to Hawaii.

The preliminary magnitude 7.2 quake struck at 8:06 a.m., 181 miles southwest of Nuku‘alofa, Tongatapu, Tonga, and 438 miles southeast of Nasinu, Central, Fiji, at a depth of 104 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said today in a bulletin that “a Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii.”

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Instant Pot maker files for bankruptcy

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up