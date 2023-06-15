Magnitude 7.2 quake strikes off Tonga; no tsunami threat to Hawaii

A major earthquake struck southwest of Tonga but does not pose a tsunami threat to Hawaii.

The preliminary magnitude 7.2 quake struck at 8:06 a.m., 181 miles southwest of Nuku‘alofa, Tongatapu, Tonga, and 438 miles southeast of Nasinu, Central, Fiji, at a depth of 104 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said today in a bulletin that “a Pacific-wide tsunami is not expected and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii.”

No serious injuries were immediately reported.