Injured hiker airlifted from Waimano Falls Trail

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:11 am
An injured hiker was rescued Saturday afternoon on the Waimano Falls Trail in Pearl City.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 3:24 p.m. Saturday for the injured hiker who reportedly suffered a leg injury from a tree branch while hiking with three others.

HFD sent five units staffed with 16 personnel, with the first unit arriving 15 minutes later to secure a landing zone near Pearl City High School. A second unit walked to the trailhead to search for the injured hiker.

Rescuers plotted the injured woman’s location via geolocation and were dropped into the area by Air 1 helicopter at 3:58 p.m. HFD said an off-duty Emergency Medical technician hiking with them applied a makeshift tourniquet to the injury. HFD said she was airlifted safely to a landing zone and transferred her care to the Emergency Medical Services at 4:19 p.m.

Comments (0)

