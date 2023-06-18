Injured hiker rescued from Lanikai Pillbox Trail

An injured hiker was rescued this morning from the Lanikai Pillbox Trail in Kailua.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 9:17 a.m. today for an injured woman in her 40s who suffered an injury while hiking Lanikai Pillbox Trail and was unable to descend on her own. HFD sent five units staffed with 16 personnel, with the first unit arriving at 9:26 a.m. to establish command and ascend the trail on foot. A second unit secured a nearby landing zone.

HFD personnel on foot made contact with the hiker 12 minutes later. An Air 1 helicopter airlifted the woman from her location to the landing zone at 9:51 a.m. Her medical care was transferred to the Emergency Medical Services nine minutes later.