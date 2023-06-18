Residents of several Oahu neighborhoods asked to conserve water

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply is asking residents from Manoa to Kapahulu to conserve water today after a main break Saturday afternoon at the corner of Kapahulu and Harding avenues.

Officials said early this morning that BWS crews continue to work on the 20-inch water main under the H1 overpass and near the Kaimuki Pump Station is

The board asks residents and businesses in Manoa, St. Louis Heights, Kaimuki, Palolo, Wilhelmina Rise and Kapahulu to continue to conserve water.

Officials said customers in these communities may be experiencing lower-than-normal water pressures. “Your kokua in this matter will help the reservoirs in the area from emptying,” a board statement said.

The intersection of Kapahulu and Harding remains closed and motorists should avoid the area, officials said.