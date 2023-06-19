HFD airlifts another injured hiker from Lanikai Pillbox Trail

Honolulu firefighters returned this morning to the popular Lanikai Pillbox Trail to rescue an injured hiker for the second day in a row.

The Honolulu Fire Department received a 911 call at 10:45 a.m. today for a woman in her 50s who suffered an injury while hiking and was unable to descend the trail on her own. Five units with 16 personnel responded, with the first arriving at 10:54 a.m.

HFD’s Air 2 helicopter airlifted the woman to a nearby landing zone, where care was transferred to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services at 11:12 a.m.

On Sunday morning, firefighters rescued a woman in her 40s who also suffered an injury while hiking the trail.

She was also airlifted to a nearby landing zone, where care was transferred to EMS.

According to HFD, Lanikai Pillbox, officially known as the Kaiwa Ridge Trail in Kailua, was the second most frequent hike rescue spot in 2022, behind the trail to the summit at Diamond Head State Monument.