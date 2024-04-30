Bronny James, Zach Edey among 195 early NBA draft entrees
With multiple weeks to decide whether to stay in the draft or withdraw, a whopping 195 players filed as early entry candidates for the 2024 NBA Draft.
There are 60 total picks in the NBA draft and second-round selections sign non-guaranteed contracts.
The league announced a full list of players who have applied for early entry but maintain the right to withdraw from consideration no later than 5 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 16. Under NCAA rules, in order to retain college basketball eligibility, college players who have entered the draft face an earlier deadline of Wednesday, May 29.
Seniors are listed with “early entry” prospects because of the existing COVID-era eligibility rule granting players an additional season if they were enrolled during the pandemic.
It’s not uncommon for large numbers of players to “test” the draft process with plans to return.
College basketball All-Americans in 2023-24 — Zach Edey (Purdue), Terrence Shannon Jr. (Illinois), Kyle Filipowski (Duke) and Jamal Shead (Houston) — were in the 2023 NBA Draft class one year ago, but all opted to return to school before the May deadline and helped their teams to the Sweet 16 in the 2024 NCAA Tournament.
Shannon used his COVID year of eligibility last season and is not among the early entry prospects.
The first round of the draft is scheduled for Wednesday, June 26 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.
The league created a two-day event for the first time this year and will hold the second round on June 27 at ESPN’s Seaport District Studios in New York.
A complete list of early entry and international prospects was sent to NBA teams this week and can be found below.
Player, Team, Height, Eligibility Status
Achor Achor, Samford, 6-9, Senior
Chibuzo Agbo, Boise State, 6-7, Senior
Abdullah Ahmed, Westchester Knicks (G League), 6-10, 2003 DOB
Jonas Aidoo, Tennessee, 6-11, Junior
Michael Ajayi, Pepperdine, 6-7, Junior
Posh Alexander, Butler, 6-0, Senior
Trey Alexander, Creighton, 6-4, Junior
Izan Almansa, G League Ignite, 6-10, 2005 DOB
Mark Armstrong, Villanova, 6-2, Sophomore
Adama Bal, Santa Clara, 6-6, Junior
Joe Bamisile, VCU, 6-4, Senior
Aziz Bandaogo, Cincinnati, 7-0, Senior
Brooks Barnhizer, Northwestern, 6-6, Junior
Reece Beekman, Virginia, 6-3, Senior
Jesse Bingham II, Indianapolis, 6-6, Senior
Jalen Blackmon, Stetson, 6-3, Junior
Adem Bona, UCLA, 6-10, Sophomore
Malik Bowman, Overtime Elite/Lusitania (Portugal) 6-8, 2004 DOB
Jaden Bradley, Arizona, 6-3, Sophomore
Trevon Brazile, Arkansas, 6-10, Sophomore
Koby Brea, Dayton, 6-6, Senior
Jack Brestel, Roanoke College, 6-5, Senior
Jalen Bridges, Baylor, 6-9, Senior
Dion Brown, UMBC, 6-3, Sophomore
Nimari Burnett, Michigan, 6-4, Junior
Markus Burton, Notre Dame, 5-11, Freshman
Lamont Butler Jr., San Diego State, 6-2, Senior
Matas Buzelis, G League Ignite, 6-10, 2004 DOB
Wesley Cardet Jr., Chicago State, 6-6, Junior
Andrew Carr, Wake Forest, 6-11, Senior
Carlton Carrington, Pittsburgh, 6-4, Freshman
Devin Carter, Providence, 6-3, Junior
Stephon Castle, Connecticut, 6-6, Freshman
Cam Christie, Minnesota, 6-6, Freshman
Nique Clifford, Colorado State, 6-6, Senior
Donovan Clingan, Connecticut, 7-2, Sophomore
Isaiah Collier, USC, 6-5, Freshman
Jalen Cook, LSU, 6-0, Senior
Cedric Coward, Eastern Washington, 6-6, Junior
Isaiah Crawford, Louisiana Tech, 6-6, Senior
Somto Cyril, Overtime Elite, 6-10, 2005 DOB
Thierry Darlan, G League Ignite, 6-8, 2004 DOB
Tristan Da Silva, Colorado, 6-9, Senior
DJ Davis, Butler, 6-1, Senior
Johnell Davis, Florida Atlantic, 6-4, Senior
Anthony Dell’Orso, Campbell, 6-6, Sophomore
Mohamed Diarra, NC State, 6-10, Junior
Rob Dillingham, Kentucky, 6-2, Freshman
Eric Dixon, Villanova, 6-8, Senior
Reynan Dos Santos, Overtime Elite, 6-5, 2004 DOB
Garwey Dual, Providence, 6-5, Freshman
Ryan Dunn, Virginia, 6-8, Sophomore
Xavier DuSell, Fresno State, 6-4, Senior
Zach Edey, Purdue, 7-4, Senior
Justin Edwards, Kentucky, 6-8, Freshman
Noah Farrakhan, West Virginia, 6-2, Senior
RJ Felton, East Carolina, 6-3, Junior
Frankie Fidler, Omaha, 6-7, Junior
Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 7-0, Sophomore
Rasheer Fleming, St. Joseph’s, 6-9, Sophomore
Trentyn Flowers, Adelaide (Australia), 6-8, 2005 DOB
Johnny Furphy, Kansas, 6-9, Freshman
Eric Gaines, UAB, 6-2, Senior
Kyshawn George, Miami, 6-8, Freshman
Tyon Grant-Foster, Grand Canyon, 6-7, Senior
Keyshawn Hall, George Mason, 6-7, Sophomore
PJ Hall, Clemson, 6-10, Senior
Tyler Harris, Portland, 6-8, Freshman
Coleman Hawkins, Illinois, 6-10, Senior
A.J. Hoggard, Michigan State, 6-3, Senior
Ron Holland II, G League Ignite, 6-8, 2005 DOB
DaRon Holmes II, Dayton, 6-10, Junior
Ben Humrichous, Evansville, 6-9, Senior
Chase Hunter, Clemson, 6-4, Senior
CJ Huntley, Appalachian State, 6-10, Senior
Oso Ighodaro, Marquette, 6-9, Senior
Harrison Ingram, North Carolina, 6-8, Junior
Jahzare Jackson, Overtime Elite, 7-0, 2004 DOB
Andrej Jakimovski, Washington State, 6-8, Senior
Bronny James, USC, 6-4, Freshman
Sion James, Tulane, 6-5, Senior
AJ Johnson, Illawarra (Australia), 6-6, 2004 DOB
Meechie Johnson, South Carolina, 6-3, Senior
David Jones, Memphis, 6-6, Senior
Dillon Jones, Weber State, 6-6, Senior
Dordije Jovanovic, Ontario Clippers (G League) 6-7, 2003 DOB
Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton, 7-0, Senior
Arthur Kaluma, Kansas State, 6-7, Junior
Alex Karaban, Connecticut, 6-8, Sophomore
Miles Kelly, Georgia Tech, 6-4, Junior
Bobi Klintman, Cairns (Australia), 6-10, 2003 DOB
Tyler Kolek, Marquette, 6-3, Senior
Chaz Lanier, North Florida, 6-4, Senior
Pelle Larrson, Arizona, 6-5, Senior
Toibu Lawal, VCU, 6-8, Sophomore
Xaivian Lee, Princeton, 6-3, Sophomore
Jalen Lewis, Overtime Elite, 6-10, 2005 DOB
KJ Lewis, Arizona, 6-4, Freshman
Malique Lewis, Mexico City Capitanes (G League) 6-8, 2004 DOB
Kino Lilly Jr., Brown, 6-0, Junior
Jared McCain, Duke, 6-3, Freshman
Javian McCollum, Oklahoma, 6-2, Junior
Robert McCray V, Jacksonville, 6-4, Sophomore
Scotty Middleton, Ohio State, 6-6, Freshman
Igor Milicic Jr., Charlotte, 6-10, Junior
Baba Miller, Florida State, 6-11, Sophomore
Judah Mintz, Syracuse, 6-3, Sophomore
Yves Missi, Baylor, 7-0, Freshman
Ajay Mitchell, Santa Barbara, 6-4, Junior
Jonathan Mogbo, San Francisco, 6-8, Senior
Jalon Moore, Oklahoma, 6-6, Junior
Shahid Muhammad, Southern Idaho, 6-10, Sophomore
Matthew Murrell, Mississippi, 6-4, Senior
Baye Ndongo, Georgia Tech, 6-9, Freshman
Carlos Nichols, Southern Crescent Tech (GA) 6-5, Freshman
Zarique Nutter, Northern Illinois, 6-7, Senior
Toby Okani, UIC, 6-7, Senior
Norchad Omier, Miami, 6-7, Senior
Great Osobor, Utah State, 6-8, Junior
Wooga Poplar, Miami, 6-5, Junior
Kasean Pryor, South Florida, 6-9, Senior
Will Richard, Florida, 6-4, Junior
Jordan Riley, Temple, 6-4, Junior
Jeremy Roach, Duke, 6-2, Senior
Jaxson Robinson, BYU, 6-7, Senior
Payton Sandfort, Iowa, 6-7, Junior
Babacar Sane, G League Ignite, 6-8, 2003 DOB
Mark Sears, Alabama, 6-1, Senior
Jamal Shead, Houston, 6-1, Senior
Reed Sheppard, Kentucky, 6-3, Freshman
Max Shulga, VCU, 6-5, Senior
KJ Simpson, Colorado, 6-2, Junior
Tyler Smith, G League Ignite, 6-9, 2004 DOB
Jason Spurgin, Bowling Green, 6-11, Senior
A.J. Staton-McCray, Samford, 6-5, Junior
Jarin Stevenson, Alabama, 6-11, Freshman
AJ Storr, Wisconsin, 6-7, Sophomore
Jahmyl Telfort, Butler, 6-7, Senior
Saint Thomas, Northern Colorado, 6-7, Junior
JT Toppin, New Mexico, 6-9, Freshman
Yacine Toumi, Evansville, 6-9, Senior
Trey Townsend, Oakland, 6-6, Senior
Jaylon Tyson, California, 6-7, Junior
Milos Uzan, Oklahoma, 6-4, Sophomore
Ja’Kobe Walter, Baylor, , 6-5, Freshman
Jaykwon Walton, Memphis, 6-7, Senior
Kel’el Ware, Indiana, , 7-0, Sophomore
Bryson Warren, Sioux Falls Skyforce (G League) 6-2, 2004 DOB
Marques Warrick, Northern Kentucky, 6-2, Senior
Deshawndre Washington New Mexico State, 6-7, Junior
Jamir Watkins, Florida State, 6-7, Junior
Jaylen Wells, Washington State, 6-8, Junior
Amari Williams, Drexel, , 6-10, Senior
Cody Williams, Colorado, 6-8, Freshman
Terrance Williams II, Michigan, 6-7, Senior
Joseph Zaher, Bowling Green, 6-0, Sophomore
Below is the list of international players who have applied for early entry into NBA Draft 2024.
Player, Team/Country of Team, Height, Eligibility Status
Melvin Ajinca, Saint Quentin (France) 6-8, 2004 DOB
Miguel Allen, Joventut (Spain), 6-8, 2003 DOB
Roberts Blums, VEF Riga (Latvia), 6-4, 2005 DOB
Luka Bogavac, Derby Podgorica (Montenegro), 6-5, 2003 DOB
Gael Bonilla, Caceres (Spain), 6-9, 2003 DOB
Michael Caicedo, Girona (Spain), 6-6, 2003 DOB
Milhan Charles, BAL Weert (Holland), 6-7, 2004 DOB
Ulrich Chomche, NBA Academy (Africa) 6-11, 2005 DOB
Yongxi Cui, Guangzhou (China), 6-6, 2003 DOB
Pacome Dadiet, Ulm (Germany), 6-8, 2005 DOB
Thijs De Ridder, Bilbao (Spain), 6-8, 2003 DOB
Brice Dessert, Blois (France), 6-11, 2003 DOB
Mohamed Diawara, Poitiers (France), 6-8, 2005 DOB
Nikola Djurisic, Mega (Serbia), 6-8, 2004 DOB
Ruben Dominguez, Castello (Spain), 6-5, 2003 DOB
Ugo Doumbia, Chalons-Reims (France) 6-4, 2003 DOB
Lucas Dufeal, Vichy Clermont (France) 6-9, 2003 DOB
Quinn Ellis, Trento (Italy), 6-4, 2003 DOB
Mouhamed Faye, Reggio Emilia (Italy), 6-10, 2005 DOB
Andrija Jelavic, Mega (Serbia), 6-10, 2004 DOB
Ilias Kamardine, Vichy Clermont (France) 6-4, 2003 DOB
Gustav Knudsen, Bakken (Denmark), 6-8, 2003 DOB
Konstantin Kostadinov Alicante (Spain), 6-8, 2003 DOB
Liutauras Lelevicius, Lietkabelis (Lithuania) 6-7, 2003 DOB
Timotej Malovec, Mega (Serbia), 6-7, 2004 DOB
Bogoljub Markovic, Beograd (Serbia), 6-9, 2005 DOB
Eli John Ndiaye, Real Madrid (Spain), 6-8, 2004 DOB
Ousmane Ndiaye, Palencia (Spain), 6-11, 2004 DOB
Juan Nunez, Ulm (Germany), 6-4, 2004 DOB
Noah Penda, Vichy Clermont (France) 6-8, 2005 DOB
Zacharie Perrin, Antibes (France), 6-9, 2004 DOB
Zaccharie Risacher, Bourg (France), 6-9, 2005 DOB
Musa Sagnia, Manresa (Spain), 6-8, 2003 DOB
Tidjane Salaun, Cholet (France), 6-9, 2005 DOB
Alexandre Sarr, Perth (Australia), 7-0, 2005 DOB
Nikola Topic, Crvena Zvezda (Serbia) 6-6, 2005 DOB
Armel Traore, Blois (France), 6-9, 2003 DOB
Cezar Unitu, Constanta (Romania), 6-2, 2005 DOB
Fedor Zugic, Goettingen (Germany), 6-5, 2003 DOB