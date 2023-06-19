Popular Oahu hiking trail to close for repairs

Planning to hike Manoa Falls Trail next week?

The popular trail is scheduled for a five-day closure, starting next Monday, for maintenance and repairs.

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources says the temporary closure will ensure everyone’s safety because heavy equipment will be operating on potentially unstable terrain.

Work will include trail hardening and management of run-off to help prevent erosion and slippery conditions. The work will be done by DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife staff, with help from the KUPU Hawaii Youth Conservation Corps.

The trail is expected to reopen on July 1.

Manoa Falls receives an average of 200,000 visitors a year, according to DLNR. Heavy foot traffic combined with constant rains result in erosion and trail degradation over time, officials said, requiring repairs.

Other hiking options on Oahu can be found at the Na Ala Hele trails website.