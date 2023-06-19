Storm drain work to close lanes along Pensacola Street

Storm drain maintenance will result in single-lane traffic closures and parking disruptions along Pensacola Street at Kapiolani Boulevard starting next Monday.

Work areas will be on Pensacola on both sides of the intersection, according to Honolulu’s Department of Design and Construction. “No Parking” signs will also be posted in the area, with vehicles to be towed at the owner’s expense.

Work is scheduled between 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and is expected to last through the end of July.

Both Pensacola Street and Kapiolani Boulevard will remain open to the public during the work.

Special duty officers will be on-site, along with traffic control devices and posted signs. Motorists should allow extra time while traveling through the area.