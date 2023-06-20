3 suffer serious injuries in Big Island head-on collision

Three people were seriously injured in a two-vehicle head-on collision this morning on Daniel K. Inouye Highway near the 26 mile-marker.

Hawaii island police said a gray 2022 Honda CRV driven by a 21-year-old Mountain View woman was traveling west bound (toward Kona) before 6:30 a.m. when it attempted to pass another vehicle and collided head-on with a 2015 white Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by a 24-year-old Mountain View man.

Both drivers and a passenger in the Honda were treated by medics and taken to Hilo Medical Center. The Honda driver, who suffered serious leg injuries, was later flown to Queens Medical Center on Oahu for additional treatment. Her male passenger, also from Mountain View, sustained chest injuries and was undergoing surgery.

The driver of the pickup was initially listed as critically injured and was awaiting transport to Queens Medical Center on Oahu, police said.

Police have opened a first-degree negligent injury investigation and believe speeding may have played a role in the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have information about it is asked to contact the Hawaii Police Department’s non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or investigating Officer Michael Rutkowski at Michael.rutkowski@hawaiicounty.gov.