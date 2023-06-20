Boy, 3, in critical condition after single-vehicle crash in Kona

A single-vehicle crash early this morning left a toddler in critical condition, according to Hawaii island police.
Police responded to a call at 3:23 a.m. in South Kona, and found that a Captain Cook woman, 32, had driven a gray 2003 Honda CR-V off Highway 11, down an embankment, and into a tree.
The mother and her two sons, ages 3 and 1, were taken to Kona Community Hospital.
Police said the 3-year-old suffered critical injuries, and awaits treatment at Kapiolani Medical Center for Women & Children on Oahu.
The mother and one-year-old were listed in stable condition and were later released from the hospital.
Police are investigating the collision, and asking witnesses to contact Officer Adam Roberg at 808-326-4646 ext. 229 or adam.roberg@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.
