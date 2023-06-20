Hawaii island police arrest mother and son in Kailua-Kona

Hawaii island police on Friday arrested an Ocean View man wanted for outstanding warrants, along with his mother for trying to stop them, among other charges.

Police said thanks to the public’s assistance, they located Keoni Sanderson, 21, and arrested him Friday afternoon during a traffic stop on Henry Street in Kailua-Kona. He was wanted for several outstanding warrants and questioning in other criminal investigations.

Keoni’s mother, Kimberly Sanderson, 54, was driving, while Keoni was trying to hide inside the car.

Police said Kimberly tried to obstruct officers from arresting her son by attempting to lock the car’s doors.

Officers said Keoni had become physically aggresive, and that they took him into custody after a brief struggle and transported him to the Kealakehe Police Station.

Police also took his mother, Kimberly, into custody and to the Kealakehe Police Station.

After conferring with the county prosecutor’s office, Keoni Sanderson was charged with six counts of first-degree bail jumping, three counts of violating conditions of release on bail, two counts of first-degree assault against a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest, contempt of court, and possession of an open container within a vehicle. His bail was set at $62,000.

Keoni’s mother, Kimberly Sanderson, was charged with obstructing a government operation, hindering prosecution in the first degree, possession of an open container within a vehicle, and driving without a valid driver’s license or vehicle insurance. Her bail was set at $13,250.

Both mother and son were scheduled to make initial appearances in Kona District Court on Monday.