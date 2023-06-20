Legal claims alleging harm from Red Hill balloon

Another 1,002 military family members and civilians have filed claims against the government alleging they were harmed when jet fuel from the Navy’s Red Hill storage facility on Oahu contaminated their drinking water in November 2021.

The claimants, represented by Just Well Law PLLC, the Hosoda Law Group and Motley Rice LLC, filed administrative claim forms under the Federal Tort Claims Act. If the claims are denied by the government, as is expected, the families will join a growing lawsuit against the federal government that is making its way through federal court.

The lawsuit, Patrick Feindt, Jr., et al., v. The United States of America, was filed last year. The families are seeking compensation for physical and mental suffering, medical expenses, lost income and other costs associated with the Red Hill debacle.

Attorney Kristina Baehr of Just Well Law said that 67% of her clients are still experiencing health problems such as neurological symptoms, skin problems, gastrointestinal issues and respiratory problems, and that almost half moved out of their homes following the water contamination.

She said that her firm now represents more than 2,600 people.

The Navy’s drinking water system, which serves about 93,000 people in and around the neighborhoods of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, was subsequently flushed and after months of testing deemed safe by health officials.