Man, 35, charged for allegedly assaulting woman, ramming her car

A 35-year-old man was charged today after he allegedly rammed his car into a woman’s parked vehicle while she was sitting in it with a man, then struck her.

Blaise Kela Low is charged with two counts of second-degree assault and one count of first-degree criminal property damage. He is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

On June 18 at about 8:23 a.m., Low argued with a 31-year-old woman who was sitting in her car in Wahiawa with a 36-year-old man, police said.

Low allegedly damaged her car, left the area but returned later and “accelerated at a high rate of speed colliding head-on with the parked vehicle with the victim and another party inside,” according to police.

Low then allegedly used “a dangerous instrument” to further damage the woman’s car, and hit the woman “numerous times” with the same weapon, police said.

He was arrested at 9 a.m. without incident and charged this morning by the city Department of the Prosecuting Attorney.