Ransomware attack strikes Hawaii Community College

  • Today
Hawaii Community College was the target of a ransomware attack, University of Hawaii officials today confirmed today.

“Hawaii CC representatives are actively working with federal authorities and cybersecurity experts,” a university statement said.

“The Hawaii CC campus was notified of a cybersecurity incident (today) shortly after UH was made aware of the situation,” the statement continued. “UH System Information Technology Services responded immediately and took the Hawaii CC network offline and took additional steps to protect all UH networks. Hawaii CC is the only UH campus identified in the attack by the group claiming responsibility.”

Cybersecurity experts at UH do not believe any of the other nine UH campuses were affected, and the investigation is continuing, the statement said.

