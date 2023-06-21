Ala Moana Center to offer music, promotions for 4th of July

Ala Moana Center will present two days of live entertainment on July 3 and 4 at Centerstage, as well as a sweepstakes worth up to $1,600 in prizes,. as part of its 4th of July celebration.

The 4th of July Concert Series will feature musical performances by Na Hoku Hanohano award winners and other up-and-coming artists, including Big Every Time, Kapena, Keilana, Peni Dean, The Mana‘o Company, and other artists to be announced soon.

The series will feature five performances per day from 11:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Centerstage. The full entertainment lineup and schedule will be available at www.AlaMoanaCenter.com.

In addition, from July 1-4, shoppers will have a chance to win one of three 4th of July Sweepstakes prizes by visiting Ala Moana Center’s Instagram page. The grand prize will include a $1,000 Ala Moana Center gift card, dinner for four at Olive Garden, one private game experience at The Escape Game, and a Vintage Tropical Mailer from Big Island Candies. To enter, participants must follow Ala Moana Center on Instagram, like the sweepstakes post, and tag one friend in the comments. For more information and official rules, visit AlaMoanaCenter.com.