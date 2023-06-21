Family of 8, along with pets, displaced by Aiea fire

Eight people and several pets were displaced by a fire at a single-story home in Aiea Tuesday.

The Honolulu Fire Department said it responded to a 911 call at 3:55 p.m. Tuesday for a fire at 98-114 Hekaha Street, which is near Waimalu Shopping Center.

Nine units responded with 34 personnel, with the first arriving on scene at 4:01 p.m.

Firefighters found heavy smoke emanating from the garage, according to HFD, and initiated an aggressive interior fire attack with handlines, but quickly switched to a defensive strategy to protect surrounding homes.

The fire was under control at 4:22 p.m., and extinguished at 5:35 p.m.

The American Red Cross is helping the eight family members displaced by the fire, along with six others that live in a house next door.

No injuries were reported, but the family, which was able to escape with one pet dog, initially lost their other one, a puppy named Moon.

Moon has since been found, according to spokesman Prince Anselmo. One pet cat — which is white — is still missing.

Anselmo said four family members were in the home when the fire broke out, and fortunately, everyone made it out on time. He said the family was renting the home.

An investigation into the origin and cause of the fire is underway, along with damage estimates.