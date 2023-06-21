Speeding car full of teens rolls over in Nanakuli

A car speeding down Farrington Highway in Nanakuli Tuesday night crashed into a guardrail and rolled over, injuring the driver and several teen passengers.

Honolulu police said that at about 9:05 p.m., a 23-year-old motorist was heading east on the highway when the vehicle collided into a guardrail, then veered off and on the road before rolling over onto the right shoulder.

Three ambulances from Emergency Medical Services responded and treated multiple patients, taking five to the hospital.

The male driver was taken to a hospital in critical condition, but was later upgraded to serious, according to police.

EMS also treated five teens, ranging in age from 13 to 16 years old, with minor to serious injuries.

Police said all teen passengers except one were later upgraded to good or stable condition.

Speed appears to be a contributing factor to the collision, according to police. An investigation is ongoing.