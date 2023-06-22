77-year-old Kauai visitor dies after rescue from water

A 77-year-old California woman was pronounced dead after being pulled from the waters at Poipu Beach Park Monday, Kauai police said today.

The woman was identified as Judith Bailey.

According to a Kauai Fire Department preliminary, Ocean Safety Bureau personnel spotted a snorkeler in distress at about 11:35 a.m. and pulled her the lagoon at Poipu Beach Park.

First responders said the woman was conscious and alert on the beach before American Medical Response medics transported her to Wilcox Medical Center, where she later died.

Autopsy results are pending. Volunteers from Life’s Bridges, a grief counseling service, assisted Bailey’s family.

The last ocean-related death took place on June 10 at Makua Beach, commonly known as Tunnels. Police urge visitors and residents to visit beaches where lifeguards are present and to use caution when entering the water.