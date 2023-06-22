comscore Charges brought in Merrie Monarch Festival burglary | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Charges brought in Merrie Monarch Festival burglary

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  Makua Amituanai

    Makua Amituanai

  Among the items stolen from the Merrie Monarch Festival office in Hilo was a frame with 12 Merrie Monarch Royal Court Medals, police said.

    Among the items stolen from the Merrie Monarch Festival office in Hilo was a frame with 12 Merrie Monarch Royal Court Medals, police said.

Hawaii island police have brought an array of charges against two men arrested for the recent Merrie Monarch Festival office burglary and trespassing at a closed business in Hilo.

Both Dayson Eblacas, 36, of Ewa Beach and Makua Amituanai, 30, of Pahoa remain in custody and are awaiting their initial court appearance, police said today.

Eblacas was being held on $67,000 bail, while Amituanai’s bail was set at $12,000.

The burglary of items valued at more than $2,700, including eight Merrie Monarch Festival medals, occurred sometime between Sunday morning and Monday morning, police said.

On Tuesday morning, police responded to a call of trespassing at a business in the 390 block of Hualani Street. It was there officers arrested Eblacas and Amituanai for first-degree criminal trespass and later recovered property stolen from the Merrie Monarch Festival office, including eight Merrie Monarch medals, numerous electronic devices and items of clothing.

After conferring with the county Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday, police charged the men with offenses related to both the closed business and Merrie Monarch burglary cases.

In addition to first-degree criminal trespass, Eblacas was charged with ownership or possession prohibited, third-degree promotion of a detrimental drug, third-degree promotion of a harmful drug, third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug, habitual property crime and second-degree theft.

Amituanai was charged with first-degree criminal trespass, habitual property crime and fourth-degree theft.

