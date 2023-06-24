Captain Cook man faces life in prison for 2021 murder, arson

A jury in Kona found a 29-year-old Captain Cook man guilty of murder and arson Wednesday in connection with a May 25, 2021, shooting on Keauhou-Kainaliu Beach Road.

Ioane Asagra is guilty of murder in the second Degree and arson in the first degree for what went down that day in May at the spot locals know as “End of the World.”

Hawaii County Prosecutors intend to seek life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder conviction, “alleging that it is necessary for the protection of the public and because Asagra is a persistent offender having been convicted of two or more felonies, committed at different times, when he was over the age of eighteen,” according to a release from the Office of the Prosecuting Attorney.

Asagra, who remains in custody having been denied bail, will return to court for an extended term hearing on Jun. 27. A jury will determine whether Asagra should spend his life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Asagra was charged with murder for killing Joey Richmond and arson for burning Richmond’s BMW. The murder conviction could land hin in prison for life and arson in the first degree is a class A felony which carries a penalty of a 20 years.